Who is Paris Hilton's brother Barron Hilton? Exploring his career, life, and relationship with the reality TV star

Paris Hilton, the dazzling singer, actress, businesswoman, and socialite, is a fan favorite for multiple reasons. With songs like Famous and Stars Are Blind, she has made everyone dance to her beats. Recently, Hilton has been headlining and announcing her baby girl’s arrival and name. She also shared a number of insights from her holiday with her kids and husband, Carter Reum. Today, let’s take a look at Paris Hilton’s childhood as we explore everything about her brother Barron Hilton and what kind of sibling bond they shared.

Who is Paris Hilton’s brother, Barron Hilton?

Barron Nicholas Hilton II was born in Los Angeles, California, on November 7, 1989, as the third of four children to Kathy and Richard Hilton. Barron was born into a life of affluence thanks to the Hilton family's extensive roots in the hotel and real estate industries. But it wasn't only money and extravagance that defined his childhood.

Barron grew up with four siblings: Paris, the eldest, who went on to become a global celebrity in the fields of entertainment and business; Nicky, the fashion-forward entrepreneur; and Conrad, the youngest. Their common experiences, ranging from attending elite schools to being thrown into the public eye, established a close friendship between them.

Barron Hilton II, a socialite, isn't as well-known as his hotel scion siblings, but he's gaining attention thanks to his marriage to (and new baby with) stunning German royal Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff. Living in the shadow of your ultra-famous sisters could be a source of animosity, but Barron Nicholas Hilton II appears to be perfectly content with keeping things low-key.

Barron Hilton II, Paris and Nicky's younger brother, has a lesser profile than his siblings. The model met his wife, German aristocrat and DJ Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff, at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barts in 2016, and the couple married in 2018. Milou Alizée Hilton, their daughter born in 2020, is their only child. He now works at Hilton & Hyland with his father, Richard. As per celebrity net worth, he has a whopping total of $5 million under his name.

Barron Hilton’s professional life

Barron Hilton has many hobbies aside from traveling with his wife and supporting her DJ career. Did you know that Barron used to manage a gastronomic Instagram account called Barron's Bites? His gastronomic grid with the phrase "one bite at a time” was even published in tabloids, which have been inactive since 2017. Though he appears to have a voracious appetite, Barron does not let this interfere with his modeling career because he keeps his physique toned.

He models, of course. He is frequently visible in print advertisements, if not on the catwalk. Barron's resume includes food, modeling, and travel, but his directorial debut takes it to the next level. He directed the short horror film En Passant in 2015. He admits to being a horror film junkie, as he described in one of his social media posts.

Barron Hilton II's financial position reflects his numerous talents, business savvy, and the Hilton name's tradition. While he has reaped the benefits of his family's fortune, his own accomplishments and endeavors have cemented his place as a successful entrepreneur and artist in his own right.

Barron Hilton opens up about Paris Hilton’s second baby

Barron Hilton congratulates his sister, Paris! He confessed his pleasure as his elder sister Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum recently welcomed her newborn girl, London, in an exclusive interview with People at Kathy's DirecTV XMAS event on Tuesday.

He told the publication, "We're so happy for them. We did not have any idea." Then his wife, Tessa Hiltn, added, "They said that they were bringing a magician out, and then there was this pink little bundle." Barron further added, "So that was quite the surprise."

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are a family of four now, as they recently welcomed baby girl London into their family along with 10-month-old baby boy Phoenix.

