‘Look At The Whole Picture’: Colman Domingo Reveals How His Netflix Show The Madness Mirrors America’s Political Scenario

Colman Domingo claims that his latest Netflix show The Madness delivers a powerful message to the audience regarding the current socio-political infighting in America. Speaking to Deadline, the Oscar nominee revealed his wish for people to “look at the whole picture” while watching the show, especially in the wake of the 2024 presidential election.

“I think the show is asking you… don’t just take what’s given to you,” he said. Domingo further explained how it teaches people not to buy into every prospect but instead to make decisions that align with their own ideologies. “Yourself separate from each other. And it keeps a chasm between us instead of you taking in all the information,” he added.

The show follows CNN pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo), who travels to the Poconos on a work sabbatical to write the great American novel. However, by some misfortune, he witnesses the murder of a well-known white supremacist and is framed for the crime.

In the aftermath, Daniels attempts to unravel a global conspiracy in a desperate fight to clear his name, forming unlikely alliances to go up against a corrupt billionaire. “Isn’t that strange? A billionaire who’s just about the corporations of America running things and being the puppeteer of it all,” Domingo added.

Without teasing the show any further, the Rustin actor urged viewers to watch and discover for themselves whether the entire scenario is truly a conspiracy. He revealed that The Madness, created by showrunner Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd, explores a unique perspective on controversies, focusing on who is fueling which narratives. “Because it doesn’t benefit the people, it benefits the corporations,” the actor added.

Domingo further admitted that The Madness is the kind of story he wants to prioritize over fame or money. “I’m very conscious of if I’m making a difference and being a man of my word and doing things that matter in the world, even in my work. I can absolutely see it,” he explained. He emphasized that he is deliberate about his choices and would never take on a project just because it offers “a lot of access and money or platform.”

The Madness is currently streaming on Netflix.