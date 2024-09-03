‘Love Is Action Not Words’: Rory Feek’s Daughter Heidi Responds to Dad’s Blog Amid Family Tiff

The Rory Feek family dispute has some new developments. Amidst accusations from Rory’s two adult daughters, Heidi and Hopie, who claim he has cut them off from contacting their youngest sister, Indiana, amongst other things such as abandoning them, not taking care of Indiana and being unkind to them, Rory responded through a blog post shared on August 31, 2024, as per PEOPLE.

Heidi Feek has spoken out in an open letter to her father, Rory Feek, in response to his clarification in the blog, where he said that her allegations have left him sad and heartbroken.

Heidi replied, saying that she and Hopie were “just happy to hear from him” after they reached out but received no response. “You’re right, of course, online isn’t the place to settle this. We don’t know if you are aware, but we’ve been trying to reach you for months now offline, but you haven’t been responding,” she added.

She also added, "Love is action, not words. We forgive you for your unkind words."

Furthermore, Heidi asserted that the last time the father-daughter duo sat down to have a conversation and clear the air between them, he told her that he was done being a father to them. However, she said that she forgave him.

Heidi also included a screenshot of multiple unanswered text messages to her dad that were sent at various points in July, asking about Indiana, whom Heidi says she last saw in June.

The three sisters (Heidi, Hopie, and Indiana) were quite close and spent a lot of time together, but about three years ago, things changed abruptly, according to Heidi.

In addition to their letter, Heidi’s husband, Dillon Hodges, also wrote a letter of his own to Rory that addressed Rory’s decision to stop allowing Indiana to spend the night at Heidi and Dillon’s house in Alabama.

Heidi further added in the letter a list of things for which she and her sister “forgive” Rory, including the time he allegedly “abandoned” his daughters in the middle of the night as children and boarded a Greyhound bus followed by being mean on multiple occasions.

Furthermore, she mentioned that the sisters have come out stronger from the pain and have taken the journey of healing where they both have found peace.

For context, Indiana is Rory's late wife Joy Feek's daughter. who died in 2016, when the little girl was just 2 years old. Rory married a woman named Rebecca in July.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Rory’s older daughters have yet to sue him, and no lawyer has given any statement as of now, as reported by PEOPLE.

