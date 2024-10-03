'Loved Making These...': Tom Hardy Reportedly Confirms Venom 3 To Be His Last Film In Marvel Universe

Saying goodbye to a character that has meant so much to so many people is never easy. Ask the MCU, which killed Tony Stark yet is still bringing Robert Downey Jr. back. However, Tom Hardy announced that he will not be reprising his role as Venom after The Last Dance, so a comeback is not in the cards.

One of the stranger entries in the superhero movie genre has been Sony's Spider-Man Universe series, as the web-slinger hasn't shown up in any related movies.

The Venom film series, which is making a comeback this fall with the release of Venom: The Last Dance, is one of the highlights of this Marvel franchise. Hardy made a genuine statement on a recent social media post promoting Venom: The Last Dance about his last role in the franchise.

Hardy expressed gratitude to the fans for their support of the Venom trilogy, but it appears that he will be saying goodbye to the beloved Marvel character after Venom: The Last Dance.

He wrote in reply to a comment saying, "That’s all she wrote for me and the big guy we promise to make this the best of them all. We’ve loved making these. Thankyou for your and support - come join us for the Last Dance"

Advertisement

Hardy and company announced that The Last Dance would be the final installment in the series before any production had begun. Though it's difficult for fans to accept, it seems like these big-screen adaptations of Eddie and Venom are the last ones.

Considering that Hardy made a fleeting appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's possible that this helped to arrange an encounter between his character and Peter Parker. Of course, it hasn't happened yet, and given Hardy's farewell, it doesn't seem like it ever will.

For the last movie of the trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy reprises his role as Venom, one of Marvel's most influential and multifaceted characters. Venom and Eddie are escaping. As the net closes in on them and they are pursued by both of their worlds, Venom and Eddie are forced to make a terrible choice that will end their final dance.

Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham are among the cast members of Venom: The Last Dance. Kelly Marcel directed the movie based on a screenplay she created that was based on a Hardy and Marcel story. On October 25, the film will be released in theatres.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday, Tom Hardy: His 10 Performances to Revisit on His 47th Birthday