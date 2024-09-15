Lily Collins Opens Up About Filming Emotional Scenes In Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 4: ‘More Of A Vulnerable Side...'

Lily Collins, who portrays the role of Emily Cooper in her hit Netflix romantic drama series Emily in Paris, recently revealed that she was pleased to see her character finally having moments where she 'breaks down' and shows vulnerability in the latest season 4. Collins mentioned that she felt it was important for the show to highlight this side of Emily, especially given the many unexpected challenges and truths she encounters throughout this season. Read on further to know more details.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Lily Collins opened up about the latest season 4 of Emily in Paris and talked about filming some of the most emotional scenes.

In season 4, her character, Emily, deals with a breakup with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). As she grapples with the reality of the split, she unexpectedly meets her other ex, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who tells her that he is now in a relationship with someone else, which leads Emily to experience an emotional breakdown.

After their split, she travels to Rome to see her new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). However, by the season finale, we see how Gabriel decides to go to Rome to win her back.

Collins shared with the publication her delight in seeing Emily finally having moments of vulnerability and breakdown. She highlighted the importance of showing this 'vulnerable side' of Emily, especially this season, where so many unexpected things were 'being thrown her way, so many things she thought were true and then weren't true.'

The Inheritance actress emphasized the 'importance' of portraying Emily as a character who is not just 'strong and capable' but also as someone who experiences 'emotions' and uncertainty. She stressed that it's impossible to have everything under control all the time, and this complexity is what makes Emily's character so engaging.

Collins, while speaking to the publication, also shared her personal growth from portraying Emily. She revealed that the role, spanning four seasons, has been a journey of learning valuable lessons. She learned to think on her feet, be more solution-driven, and always lead with kindness and love. These qualities, she confessed, were ones she admired about the character from the start and felt a personal connection with.

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, featuring a star-studded cast. The series boasts the talents of Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, and William Abadie, among other gifted stars, promising an exciting viewing experience.