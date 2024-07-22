Lupe Fiasco Revives Child Rebel Soldier Without Kanye West and Pharrell Williams; All We Know So Far

Lupe Fiasco, the American rapper and record producer, gained wider recognition when he joined the hip-hop supergroup consisting of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Pharrell Williams in 2007. The trio, known as Child Rebel Soldier (CRS), disbanded in 2013. Now, Fiasco has made it clear in recent interviews that he plans to revive Child Rebel Soldier on his own.

Will Lupe Fiasco revive the Child Rebel Soldier alone?

In his recent interview with Stereogum, Fiasco shocked everyone by unveiling his plans to revive Child Rebel Soldier. Composed of three prominent rappers, the group disbanded after releasing just two singles, disappointing its fans.

Fiasco stated that he hopes to revive the group within six months to a year. Notably, he plans to do this on his own, revisiting the group's style without bringing back Ye or Pharrell Williams.

Despite the absence of Ye and Pharrell Williams, Fiasco remains confident about his plans to bring back CRS. He also shared his intention to regain his original energy and look forward to rapping once again over Radiohead beats.

“Pharrell is at Louis Vuitton, Ye is in some fucking factory somewhere pumping out socks. So [now], I’m like fuck it, I’m gonna reboot CRS in the next six months, maybe next year — Tyler has one of the CRS records — but it’s gonna go back to the original energy, which was me rapping over Radiohead beats,” Fiasco shared.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kanye West Fan Leaks Big Sean’s Album After Diss Controversy

Lupe Fiasco reflected on the creation of Child Rebel Soldier

Talking about the comeback of his group, Fiasco took a moment to recall the creation of Child Rebel Soldier. He shared that the group's inception was inspired by the rock band Radiohead. However, when the three rappers came together, one lingering question was about the group's concept. Fiasco revealed that he decided to focus on rapping about the downsides of fame and glory, which is the theme of the group's only two released singles.

“It [was originally] me, Kanye, and Pharrell. It became this group — Pharrell has beats, Ye got beats, I got beats. But then it was like, “Well, what are you gonna rap about?” I decided I was gonna rap about the downfall of being famous. The downfall of luxury, the dark side. If you listen to Us Placers, that’s what that is,” the rapper shared.

Child Rebel Soldier failed to last long, primarily due to the busy solo schedules of Ye and Pharrell Williams. This was also the main reason behind the group's limited output and activities. However, it seems that Fiasco no longer needs Ye and Pharrell, as he plans to bring back Child Rebel Soldier on his own.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Piece By Piece Trailer: Pharrell Williams’ Biopic's First Look Includes Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and More