M Night Shyamalan's Trap Explores a Chilling Concert Experience with a Serial Killer; But Is It Based on a True Story?

M. Night Shyamalan is renowned for his penchant for twists and Trap is another mind-boggling film that revolves around a music concert.

But is it based on a true story?

What inspired M. Night Shyamalan's Trap?

While fiction, the basis for this film comes from an operation titled Operation Flagship where U.S Marshals managed to capture over 100 criminals through trickery.

Trap is not based on a true story, although it's inspired by a similar real life concept.

The film will be released on August 2, 2024 in the US by Warner Bros. Studios, which was also behind M. Night’s Lady in the Water (2006). The movie stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Alison Pill.

Trap brings together elements from Operation Flagship and Shyamalans’ personal experiences at concerts with his daughters Saleka, Ishani and Shivani. It tells a tale of a secret police mission designed to apprehend a serial killer referred as The Butcher during a show.

Though it is untrue that such a sting could ever be staged at a concert as suggested here; nevertheless, disguises plus deception tactics were part of the strategies used in this actual Operation Flagship.

M. Night Shyamalan's Trap is a thrilling cinematic experience

This idea might remind you of a scene from a thriller movie happening at a Taylor Swift concert, if you enjoy dark humor a la M. Knight Shyamalan. The studio was so impressed by this concept that they decided to fully back its production.

Apart from its exciting storyline, there is also an intimate touch to Trap as Lady Raven played by Saleka is Shyamelan’s own daughter who embodies her father’s little world of stardom. This picture shows how different their relationship can be and how he can connect with them on things about concerts.

Cooper unknowingly accompanies his daughter to a concert only to discover that it has been organized by policemen who wanted him caught up in it while he was doing normal things. The story is about him trying to get out of the trap and save his daughter but we see in the trailer that there are more layers and possible twists that M. Night is known for.

Innovative concept for a movie though coupled with suspenseful storytelling will no doubt attract viewers when Trap comes out on August 9, 2024.

