The Bear Season 3: All Cameos Like Josh Hartnett, John Cena & More

The Bear is back with yet another season of kitchen chaos and an equal dose of stress and comedy on Hulu this week. And just like its second season, The Bear Season 3 is here serving an array of guest stars and cameos you can’t miss.

Created by Christopher Storer, Jeremy Allen White reprised his role as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, the protagonist chef, in the latest season of The Bear. After his older brother commits suicide, he abandons his position as a Michelin-starred restaurant employee to take over his family's Chicago-based Italian beef sandwich company.

From Titans of the culinary industry to Hollywood stars like Oliva Colman and celebrities like John Cena, let’s take a look at all the special ingredients that make the recipe even spicier.

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto aka Mikey

Jon Bernthal, best known for his roles in The Punisher, Daredevil, and The Walking Dead, among several others, appears as a guest star yet one of the most crucial characters in The Bear Season 3. He plays Berzatto’s elder brother, the founder of The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

Since he is already dead in the show, he appears in flashback scenes in the first and the sixth episode of this season. He was first introduced in a flashback scene in the sixth episode of Season 1.

Will Poulter as Luca

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fame Will Poulter plays the role of Chef Luca who appears in the first and last episode of this season. He and Berzatto appear to train together at the upscale restaurant Ever in a series of flashbacks. He is also seen attending the farewell celebration for Ever in the last episode.

He was first introduced in the second season of The Bear and it is interesting to see how differently his career has shaped since then despite similar training with Berzatto.

John Mulaney as Stevie

The popular comedian and actor John Mulaney plays the role of Stevie, the partner of one of Berzatto’s cousins, Michelle. He also appears in flashback scenes in the premiere episode of The Bear Season 3 where he is seen putting a blanket over Berzatto as he often crashes on Stevie’s couch after a long tiring day. He was also first introduced in Season 2 of the series.

Josh Hartnett as Frank

One of the biggest and most surprising cameos of The Bear Season 3 is The Oppenheimer star Josh Hartnett. Appearing in the fourth episode Violet, he plays the role of Frank, Richie’s ex-wife Tiffany’s fiance. Richie is Michael’s best friend and the de facto manager of the restaurant.

John Cena as Sammy

Yet another surprising cameo in the series is John Cena’s. He appears in the show almost halfway into season 3 as Sammy, a Fak sibling who goes to The Bear in order to buff the floors in preparation for a photo shoot.

Olivia Colman as Chef Terry

Olivia Colman plays the role of Andrea Terry, a chef and owner of Ever, touted to be one of the greatest restaurants in the world. She first appeared in The Bear Season 2 in a brief interaction with Richie.

In this season, she appears in the first episode in flashbacks where she is seen training Luca and Berzatto and shaping him into the skilled chef he is. She, then, returns the last episode during Ever’s farewell.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto, mother of the Berzatto siblings, is one of the most-awaited returns of The Bear Season 3. She was first introduced in the Season 2 finale and appeared in the eighth episode of this season. It was a flashback where she gives her daughter Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto company in the hospital as he goes into labor.

Joel McHale returns as David Fields

After appearing several times in flashbacks in the first and second seasons, Joel McHale as Chef David Fields finally appears in the present tense in the latest season. Fields is the verbally abusive chef who gave Berzatto a very hard time when he worked with him at The French Laundry in New York. In this season, he appears once in the first episode and in the last episode during Ever’s farewell.

Bradley Cooper, Brian Koppelman, and other celebrity chefs in The Bear Season 3

Brian Koppelman, best known as the Billions co-creator, also appeared in a cameo as Nicholas Marshall aka The Computer, a friend of Uncle Jimmy. Other notable cameos include a still of Bradley Cooper from his Netflix film Burnt and several celebrity chefs portrayed to have worked at Ever including Daniel Boulud, René Redzepi, Paul "Uncle Paulie" James, Thomas Keller, Nobu Matsuhisa, Grant Achatz, Christina Tosi, Kevin Boehm, Anna Posey, Rosio, Sanchez, Malcolm Livingston II, Will Guidara, Wylie Dufresne, and Genie Kwon, among others.

