Trap New TRAILER: Josh Hartnett’s Serial Killer Attempts To Evade Cops At Pop Concert In M. Night Shyamalan's Next Movie

Josh Hartnett features a serial killer in The Trap trailer. M. Night Shyamalan both wrote and directed this movie, which is a thriller based on the story of a serial killer known as The Butcher.

Cooper, played by Hartnett himself, unsuspectingly attends a pop concert with his daughter only to find out that it’s an ambush to arrest him. The film also stars Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, Allison Pill, Marnie McPhail, and Vanessa Smythe.

Revealing the plot

Father and daughter are seen attending a pop concert in the trailer. Hartnett's character realizes that it’s a setup pretty soon after the concert starts. The rest of the trailer shows how Cooper turns the trap against his captors. As the show continues, Cooper sees too many cops around him.

Unbeknownst to him, he is actually there to be apprehended by police as an infamous serial murderer until at one point when live feed from his mobile phone shows him holding some person hostage.

Another preview gives much more insight into how Cooper pulls one over on the police through their own trap. He causes chaos first by pushing her downstairs and into the medical ward with her. So he can steal the policeman's radio receiver from there without hurting anyone else who tries to stop him.

Theories and speculations

Accordingly, some people have speculated that there could even be another twist in this film because of what happens in its trailer. For instance, other theories argue that Cooper will outsmart the cops, giving The Trap more than one interpretation.

These, however, seem too far-fetched and out of touch, like the idea that this is a hidden sequel to The Sixth Sense. Nevertheless, it is an open secret about the second twist, which, in this case, is all about Cooper’s fight against the detectives so that he can be free from being behind bars of justice.

The Trap promises a thrill with its unpredictable twists and intelligent storyline. Its release has fans on tenterhooks as they wait for another Shyamalan masterpiece.

