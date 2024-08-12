Madonna Pays Tribute to Her Son on His 24th Birthday; Thanks Him for ‘Choosing’ Her

Madonna is celebrating her firstborn child, Rocco Ritchie, who was born on August 11, 1995. In an Instagram post marking the milestone, she shared a gallery of 20 photos and videos highlighting Rocco over the years.

The post begins with a touching image of Madonna and Rocco, where he is seen kissing her forehead. It also includes a humorous black-and-white home video of Rocco with his sister Lourdes Leon, now a 27-year-old stripper.

The gallery features a fun timeline of Rocco’s hairstyles, from buzz cuts to pigtails, and some of his artwork, including a painted portrait of Madonna.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises,” Madonna wrote. “But through it all, your curiosity and artistic soul have been the glue that held us together.”

She also posted a recent photo of them on a boat ride with a birthday message.

“Thank God for Art,” she continued. “Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. Love you— for eternity.”

In April, the Material Girl singer posted a special message for Rocco and wished his son success in his art exhibition in Miami through Instagram.

"So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s latest collection of paintings called ‘Pack A Punch’ inspired by Muay Thai fighters,” Madonna’s caption read. “So Proud! @miamidesigndistrict.”

At the event, she was joined by some of her other kids; David and Mercy are 18 years old, while Stella and Estere are 11-year-old twins.

Earlier this year, Madonna talked about her six kids and how much it means to her to include them in her art and performances.

In an April interview with W. Magazine about wrapping up her Celebration Tour, the proud mom shared, "When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together.”

She also noted, "Of course, I am their mother, so sometimes we get on each other's nerves. We are a family of artists, but we are also a family, and that's what happens."

