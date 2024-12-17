Madonna Teases 2025 Comeback With Stuart Price, The Producer Behind Her Album Confessions On A Dance Floor

Madonna is gearing up for a major return to the dance floor with new music slated for 2025. The music icon recently shared an exciting update on Instagram, revealing she’s collaborating with Stuart Price, her longtime producer behind the iconic Confessions on a Dance Floor album.

"Working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months have been medicine for my SOUL," Madonna wrote in her post. She added, "Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission. I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025?"

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, with many reminiscing about Confessions on a Dance Floor, which is widely regarded as one of Madonna’s greatest albums.

Released in 2005, Confessions on a Dance Floor was a commercial and critical success. It spawned hits like Hung Up, Sorry, Get Together, and Jump, and earned Madonna a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2007.

Stuart Price, who served as the album’s producer, played a key role in shaping its sound. News of their reunion has generated buzz, with fans eager to see if their upcoming work will capture the same magic.

Madonna’s last studio album, Madame X, was released in 2019. While it leaned more into experimental sounds, the singer hasn’t strayed far from the spotlight. In 2022, she released Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a remix compilation celebrating her record-breaking run on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart.

Her recent projects include collaborations with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on the song Popular for HBO’s The Idol and a duet with Sam Smith titled Vulgar. She also embarked on the Celebration Tour in 2023, which celebrated her 40-year career.

Advertisement

Madonna has been candid about her creative struggles outside of music, particularly in trying to bring her long-awaited biopic to life. She shared her frustration over industry roadblocks, saying producers and agents discouraged her original vision.

"We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life, the whole universe will conspire to [help] you get it," she said in a recent interview.

ALSO READ: Denis Villeneuve, Luca Guadagnino Talk About Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's Growth Between Their Movies; Deets