Man Arrested After Trying To Break Into Taylor Swift's NYC Townhouse; Here's What Happened

A man was arrested for loitering around Taylor Swift's New York City home for several weeks before attempting to break in. Police reports suggest the suspect was seen loitering near the residence, but thankfully Swift was not home at the time of the incident.

According to a spokesperson from the New York Police Department, officers were alerted to a disorderly person on Franklin Street, as reported by Page Six. The neighbors and onlookers, who had been monitoring the man for a considerable period, notified the police about the situation.

Man arrested for attempting to break into Taylor Swift's NYC house

On Saturday, January 20, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment in New York City. As per Page Six, a call was made to the New York Police Department about a disorderly person on Franklin Street.

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” the public information officer added. The police have not confirmed that the man was trying to get into Swift’s residence, but a separate source in the report confirmed that they witnessed the attempt.

“I first saw him around 1 p.m. — he went up to Taylor’s door,” the eyewitnesses said. “I’m not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell.” The source also said that they have witnessed the individual scouring the neighborhood, particularly around where Swift lives for a few weeks. A second source, who lives nearby, told Page Six exclusively that they have also witnessed the same man lurking there for a month.

“When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor,'” the neighbor claimed. “He even had flowers at one point.” “I asked him to leave this morning and he just stared at me, catatonic,” the neighbor added. “Total nutcase.”

An insider said that once police arrived at around 1:45 p.m. ET in several patrol cars, the officers spoke to the alleged stalker for “a few minutes before they cuffed him.” “It was all pretty civil,” the eyewitness said. The eyewitness added, “He didn’t resist. There was no yelling or anything.”

The man wore a tan hoodie, khaki pants, a navy blue jacket, and tan gloves. He was taken into custody because there was an active and unrelated warrant out for his arrest. He has not yet been released.

Another man was also arrested while trying to break into Taylor Swift's house

The Cruel Summer singer, Taylor Swift is no stranger to getting stalked. In 2019, a different man, Roger Alvarado, was arrested for trying to break into her Tribeca residence.

When questioned whether he would do it again, the man responded at the time, “Probably, with more violence, but not towards her,” adding, “I don’t want to hurt her. I just wanted to speak to her, to talk to her. She seems nice [and] cool.”

Alvarado copped a plea deal in court and was later sentenced to four years in prison. It was the second time he had been arrested for the same crime.

In 2022, another man named Joshua Christian was arrested for allegedly stalking Swift across multiple states.

