Margot Robbie And Tom Ackerley 'Wanted To Be Parents For A Really Long Time' And Are Excited To Welcome Their First Child, Reveals Source

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are gearing up for the arrival of their first baby. As the couple inches closer to their little one’s birth, People, citing a source, reported that they "can’t wait" to call themselves a family of three. The Barbie star’s pregnancy was confirmed in July after she was spotted flaunting her baby bump while on vacation with her director husband.

"Margot absolutely can’t wait," the aforementioned source told the outlet, adding that she and Ackerley have "wanted to be parents for a really long time and are so happy."

A different source echoed similar sentiments in July, telling People that the couple had wanted to start a family for quite some time and that their wishes were finally coming true. "Family means a lot to both of them, and they knew early on in their relationship that being parents was something they really wanted," the insider told the publication at the time, adding, "They’ve been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out."

ALSO READ: Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband? Everything to Know About Tom Ackerley

One of the only people to discover Robbie’s pregnancy was her Barbie co-star Ariana Greenblatt’s mom, who allegedly had a dream about it.

Speaking to People in August about the bonds she formed while filming the billion-dollar Greta Gerwig film, Greenblatt divulged that her mother, Soli, had dreamt of Robbie soon becoming a mom.

Advertisement

The actress told the publication she was asked by her mom to text her co-star and confirm the news, which she refused for obvious reasons. However, when she learned of Robbie’s pregnancy, she ran to her to let her know her premonition was right all along. Soli, per Greenblatt, then smugly labeled herself a witch.

ALSO READ: What Is Margot Robbie's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Barbie Star's Wealth And Fortune

On the work front, Robbie has a busy year ahead as she has been confirmed to helm Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights alongside fellow Australian actor Jacob Elordi. Robbie is set to star as Catherine Earnshaw, and the Euphoria star will play Heathcliff, the two leads of one of the greatest pieces of literature, penned by Emily Brontë. The UK-based production of the film is set to start in 2025.

Robbie is also set to star opposite her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling in an Ocean’s Eleven prequel, as well as A Big Beautiful Journey, a fantasy that sees her alongside Colin Farrell.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Pregnancy Rumors: Everything The Barbie Star Has Said About Motherhood So Far