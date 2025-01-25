Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Was 'Constantly Picking' on the Cast of Flight Risk; Says He 'Wasn't Very Engaging off Camera'

Mark Wahlberg is spilling the beans over his experience of playing the villain in his latest film, Flight Risk. The actor revealed that he went on to apologise to the cast members, especially Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace for getting too much into the character and acting to attack them in the scenes. As his role in the movie, the Boogie Nights star plays a hitman who pretends to be a pilot and attacks a U.S. Marshall and a fugitive.

In conversation with People Magazine, the actor shared that he didn’t engage with the team members off camera and would stay alone in a corner, trapped in thoughts of his own to completely indulge himself in the character.

Wahlberg said, "I was locked into the part the whole time. So if we weren't shooting, I was like either off in the corner by myself or I just would kind of go back to my little dressing room and just sit there.”

The Shooter star further added, "I was like the guy who was like constantly picking at them, poking them, and prodding them, you know, from the back of the plane the whole entire time.”

The continued to reveal, "I apologized at the end because I wasn't very engaging off camera or outside of shooting, but I was just in [that] head space. We only had 22 days of shooting. So it wasn't four months, five months of this. We shot it very quickly."

Moreover, the movie has been released, marking the actor’s first time acting in a Mel Gibson film, while the duo previously acted together in a couple of movies.

Flight Risk is available to watch in theaters.

