Matt Damon Reveals He and Co-Star Casey Affleck Talk About Their Children Growing Up at a ‘Blistering Pace’; See Here

Matt Damon recently discussed how quickly his daughters are maturing in an interview with PEOPLE. Damon, a 53-year-old star, is the father of four daughters: Gia (15), Isabella (18), Stella (13) and Alexia (25). He discussed how quickly time passes and how his children are reaching important milestones earlier than he expected.

Damon stated that he does not often give in-depth parenting advice to his longtime friend Casey Affleck, who is also a parent of teenagers. Rather, they usually talk about how quickly their children are growing up, which amazes them both. Damon believes his daughters are rushing toward important life milestones, such as college.

Damon finds it both emotional and surprising that time seems to be passing so quickly. His observations bring to light a common experience shared by parents: the difficulty of witnessing children grow up sooner than anticipated and adjusting to the resulting changes. Many parents who feel the same way about how quickly their kids are growing up can relate to Damon's remarks.

Earlier this month, actor Matt Damon appeared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, where he discussed being a father to daughters with host Andy Cohen. Damon, who has four children, discussed his parenting style, emphasizing the importance of listening and supporting his daughters over giving rigid advice. He stated that developing his daughters' self-esteem is critical, noting that as they grow, many of their decisions will be made independently and without his direct involvement.

Cohen asked about Damon's thoughts on his daughter’s dating during the interview. Damon answered in a laid-back manner, suggesting that he does not take an unduly defensive position. He explained that he doesn't act like the stereotypical "overprotective dad" that the media frequently portrays. Damon, on the other hand, would rather handle these circumstances with compassion and encouragement.

Damon rejected the idea of confronting his daughters' boyfriends in an aggressive manner. He admitted that, while some fathers may joke about this behavior, he does not subscribe to such clichés. Overall, Damon takes a modern, supportive approach to parenting, emphasizing his daughters' confidence and autonomy.

Speaking proudly of his daughter Alexia, Damon mentioned that she is currently seeing a man that both he and his wife, Lucy, find extremely attractive. He conveyed his contentment with her partner selection and mentioned how much it pleases him to witness her making such wise choices in her personal life.

Damon walked the red carpet with his whole family at the New York premiere of his most recent movie, The Instigators. He seemed happy as he posed for pictures with each of his four daughters, emphasizing how important family support is at times like these.

Damon told PEOPLE that his wife, Luciana, was instrumental in his decision to participate in the film. He explained that Luciana had been heavily involved in the project, and her input was critical in his decision to join the cast. Damon expressed confidence in her judgment and acknowledged her significant influence on both his personal and professional decisions.

