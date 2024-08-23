Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller’s Troubled Connection Amid Ketamine Issues: Learn More

Trigger warning: This article contains references to tragic deaths and drug abuse.

The famous Friends star, Matthew Perry, and Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, did not only connect through their drug addiction experiences. They met in rehab and it seems they were seen together on several occasions. However, these encounters were not limited to the rehab facility alone. Throughout the years, they have been corresponding extensively about doctors who are known for indulging them.

According to reports, both Perry and Mueller had an on-again, off-again relationship that depended mostly on medication needs they shared between them. The denominations of doctors who were less mean with drugs also changed hands between them. One source said that he reached out to her many times just for this reason. He considered her a pawn in his hunt for substances that he needed so much.

There was no more than this kind of help from Mueller; she would give him contacts but nothing more happened between them outside of these exchanges. The source added that Perry’s consistent attempts at contacting Mueller were typical addict behavior. Perry’s family members tried to prevent him from having any contact with Mueller but eventually he became very isolated until his death.

Many people were shocked by Perry's death in October 2023 when it occurred. In his bathroom at home, where there is a jacuzzi bathtub, he was found dead after taking ketamine and other things, according to autopsy results done thereafter, which established cause-of-death as acute effects arising out of ketamine, amongst others; death being accidental in nature.

Advertisement

In response to the incident, federal agents initiated an investigation resulting in the arrest of five suspects, among them two physicians and Perry's personal assistant Mark Chavez by the name of Salvador Plasencia as well as Salvador Plasencia. These two doctors supplied Perry with lethal drugs, leading to his demise; thus, they faced charges. Court papers filed indicated that these medics earned huge amounts of money from Perry; hence, they gave him costly drugs.

Mueller was also part of the investigation. The police searched her home while she was in rehab and seized her computer and phone. However, no charges were filed against her. Mueller’s 47th birthday has come despite being in these legal problems, which she celebrated with her family, including the twins.

The tragic end to Matthew Perry's life illustrates the pitfalls of addiction as well as how far individuals can go to satisfy their cravings. This dark time of Perry’s life was epitomized by his relationship with Brooke Mueller, which eventually caused his untimely passing away. Despite not facing any criminal charges, there is still an ongoing inquiry into the death of Perry that serves as a reminder about addiction’s consequences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Praises Lady Love Zoe Kravitz For Directing Blink Twice: ‘This is Always What She Was Supposed to Do'