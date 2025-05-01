Ajith Kumar calls himself ‘accidental actor’; reveals SHOCKING reason behind why he joined films

Ajith Kumar has been spearheading all the limelight after his prestigious Padma Bhushan honor. While he has been delivering success both in films and as a racing car driver, the Tamil icon recently mentioned that he considers himself an accidental actor for whom cinema was never his first calling.

In a recent interview with India Today, AK left everyone surprised after calling himself an accidental actor. Explaining why he feels so, the Vidaamuyarchi star explained that he joined films only to draw finances for his real passion, which is racing.

Ajith remembered his days as an 18-year-old who used to work in an automobile company and how his parents could not afford the money for his passion, racing. It was at that time when he took up modelling assignments that paid him well.

In his words “Acting was never on my radar. I am an accidental actor. I started getting assignments and the money I made there, I used to spend on racing.”

Moving on, AK also highlighted how his steady income from films at one point also helped him recover from dire debts. He added that he never wanted to earn fame and stardom with his stint in movies. All he ever wished to do was to pay back his debts.

Ajith Kumar said, “I didn't come to the industry wanting to be famous or seeking fame. I wanted money to pay back my debts. If you see my first few films, I was a terrible actor."

Fast forward to now, the amount of recognition and fame which has come his way is incomparable to any other. Ajith Kumar is an indomitable name in Tamil cinema and his excellence proves that.

Coming back to his film front, after hits with Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, the actor is in the news for his forthcoming films, one of which is said to be directed by Dhanush.

Moreover, he is celebrating his 54th birthday on May 1, 2025. The actor was recently admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after getting injured.

