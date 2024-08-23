Channing Tatum Praises Lady Love Zoe Kravitz For Directing Blink Twice: ‘This is Always What She Was Supposed to Do'

Channing Tatum is convinced that his ladylove, Zoë Kravitz, was always meant to direct movies. Her recent directing debut film, Blink Twice, has been a hit, especially with Tatum, who stars in the movie.

Tatum also has a lot of appreciation for Kravitz’s co-writing and directing for Blink Twice, a psychological thriller. He insisted that directing had always been in her blood during their work together in Yucatán, Mexico, in 2022.

According to him, working with Kravitz was an interesting experience due to her passion for storytelling, particularly through film. In fact, films have been at the center of their relationship. It was no surprise when she attempted to direct Blink Twice, because it had never just been an experiment or anything casual about what she did.

As per Deadline, Tatum said, "She’s obsessed with stories in movies, specifically movies. Like, we don’t do very much other than just watch movies. To get to be around someone that is so in love with it that it consumes their whole life—it is who they are."

The Deadpool & Wolverine star added, "I don’t even know if it was a plan. I think it was just something that she had to admit—that this is always what she was supposed to do. Because she loves it that much."

In 2021, Tatum began dating Kravitz after being introduced by Riley Keough, their mutual friend, who unexpectedly facilitated communication between them so that the latter could send him this manuscript.

Zoe Kravitz noted that this first-time direction had its challenges, which turned into unexpected hurdles. Additionally, she focused on being open-hearted as well as creative.

She said, "I did find that when things did go wrong, if you stay creative and engaged, it’s almost always leading you towards what actually was always meant to be."

Blink Twice was co-written by E.T. Feigenbaum and Kravitz, featuring Naomi Ackie (Frida), a cocktail waitress who gets involved with Slater King, played by Channing Tatum, who is a tech billionaire taking her on a trip to his private island, where things begin to go weird. The film also includes Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Geena Davis, Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Christian Slater and Adria Arjona.

