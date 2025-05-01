Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Ski Crash Lawsuit ‘Ridiculous’ Two Years After Trial Win: ‘I Won’t Be Shaken Down’

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her ski accident trial from two years ago, calling it 'ridiculous' and a sign of what’s wrong with the legal system. Speaking on the April 24 episode of The World’s First Podcast with hosts Erin and Sara Foster, the actress said, “I have to say, the idea that someone could ski into your back and knock you down and then sue you…I was like, ‘This is everything that’s wrong with our legal system.’”

Advertisement

The trial centered around a 2016 skiing collision in Utah involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who accused Paltrow of crashing into him and filed a USD 3.1 million lawsuit. Paltrow denied the allegations and filed a countersuit for a symbolic USD 1 plus legal fees.

During the podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow shared why she chose to go to trial instead of settling. “It was ridiculous,” she said. “That's why I felt like I had to fight it. I was like, ‘I'm not going to be shaken down here.’ I'm not doing that.”

The hosts also mentioned how viewers were focused on Paltrow’s courtroom fashion during the trial, rather than the case itself. They joked that the best part of watching the trial was the internal eye roll the whole time at the fact that she was there at all.

In March 2023, a jury in Park City, Utah, ruled in favor of Gwyneth Paltrow after deliberating for less than three hours. The jury determined that Terry Sanderson was entirely at fault for the collision. After the verdict, Paltrow was seen leaning toward Sanderson and appeared to say a few words before leaving the courtroom.

Advertisement

Later, Sanderson told reporters that Paltrow had wished him well, which he described as a kind gesture. At the time, Paltrow released a statement sharing that settling a false claim would have compromised her integrity. She said she was pleased with the outcome and thanked Judge Holmberg and the jury for their thoughtful handling of the case.

Later in 2023, Paltrow told The New York Times that the trial felt like something she had simply endured. She mentioned that the entire experience was strange and admitted she wasn’t sure if she had fully processed it yet.

ALSO READ: How Ed Sheeran’s Copyright Lawsuit Inspired New Song: Singer Recalls Moments with Taylor Swift, One Direction and More