Lily-Rose Depp Steers Clear of Ex Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Lakers Game to Avoid Awkward Interaction; Report
Lily-Rose Depp attended the high-profile NBA game with girlfriend 070 Shake while her ex-boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, cozied up courtside with Kylie Jenner.
Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet narrowly avoided an awkward encounter on Wednesday night when both attended the Lakers vs. Timberwolves game at Crypto.com Arena — each accompanied by their current partners. While Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were seen engaging in plenty of PDA courtside, Depp and rapper 070 Shake appeared unfazed as they enjoyed the game from a distance.
Depp, 25, looked relaxed in a white cardigan and later a skimpy vest top, sipping her drink and cozying up to her girlfriend 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena), 27. The two have been together since January 2023 and were spotted smiling and affectionate, with Depp placing a loving hand on Shake’s face.
Just a few rows away, Chalamet, 29, and Jenner, 27, were seen holding hands, laughing, and sharing intimate moments, including the actor resting a hand on Jenner’s leg. Dressed in a Kobe Bryant T-shirt and Timberlands, Chalamet appeared unfazed by his ex’s presence. Jenner wore designer boots and a white tank top, flashing a heart hand gesture to support the Lakers.
The former couple dated for two years after co-starring in The King (2019), and while their split remained largely private, fans have noted their consistent efforts to avoid one another in public. A similar situation unfolded during the 2025 Oscars when Depp presented an award while Chalamet and Jenner mysteriously vacated their seats.
Though the potential for an uncomfortable encounter loomed large, both couples seemed determined to enjoy their night without drama. Whether deliberate or coincidental, Lily-Rose and Timothée’s mutual avoidance is quickly becoming a pattern. One that fans are watching unfold play-by-play, both on and off the court.
