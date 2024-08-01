'Maybe Just All Fresh Faces': Andy Cohen Announces A Reboot For The Cast Of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Bravo executive Andy Cohen has confirmed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey will undergo a reboot. On his Andy Cohen Live SiriusXM radio show, Cohen, 56, responded to a caller who was unhappy with the current season's storylines by announcing the big change.

He said, “We are rebooting the show, we’re gonna reboot it. We’re gonna do something different.” Cohen added, “We’re gonna see what we do. We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces.”

The current cast includes original series member Teresa Giudice, her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, along with "friends" Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler. Fans have previously suggested bringing in new faces to freshen up the show and remove negativity.

Cohen agreed with these suggestions during a previous call, saying the show might need a "rebrand" and promising to figure something out. He assured fans that the show's producers are on the same page about making changes. He said at the time, “We’re gonna figure something out, we are all on the same page about that.”

Melissa Gorga also expressed her openness to the shakeup in a recent interview with Page Six. Melissa Gorga expressed excitement about the changes coming to the show. Goarga said that she believes it is due for a change, though she isn't sure what kind of change will occur. Gorga is looking forward to seeing what happens next and where the show goes from here.

At the time of her interview, Gorga noted that she hadn't been informed about the network's plans for the series, saying, “My guess is as good as yours.”

This huge change has been announced as fans witnessed a lot of drama between Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, who continued their long-running feud. In June, sources told Us Weekly that there would not be a traditional reunion for the show.

A source explained, "The reunion is supposed to be about resolution and it’s clear there’s no resolving any issues between the women, there is no wrap-up in a bow and it’s not going to happen.”

All the seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on Peacock.