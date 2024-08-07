Andy Cohen Reveals Becoming a Father Has Shifted His Perspective on Real Housewives; ‘I Look at It a Little Differently’

Andy Cohen’s candid nature should not come as a surprise, as he has always been blunt about his feelings. This time, he spoke about his changed approach toward the Real Housewives since becoming a father to two children, Ben and Lucy.

According to People Magazine, Cohen appears as a guest on the Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast this week. In the preview, he elaborated on the season finale of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, including Teresa Guidice’s spouse, Joe Gorga's, comments about Margaret Joseph’s son.

While conversing with hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider, the 56-year-old stated, “My perspective on the Housewives has shifted a little bit since becoming a dad," adding, "Just because I pay attention to different... you know, I look at it a little differently."

The host of Watch What Happens Live! continued, saying that if someone he did not care for invoked any of his children's names, he would go as “mellow yellow” as he usually is. Cohen added, “That is what it would take for me.”

He further said that Danielle Cabral’s (who appears in RHNJ) “button” is not to talk about her spouse’s “pecs,” whereas Cohen’s would be if one mentions his children in a not-so-favorable manner. He stated that he would go “absolutely mental.” Cohen added, “I assume that’s just very common.”

We may see RHNJ spice up as the 56-year-old host recently confirmed that the show will get a reboot. He revealed this on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM after a caller expressed dissatisfaction with the current storyline.

Cohen stated that they were rebooting the show and would do “something different.” He added, “We’re gonna see what we do. We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces.”

The current cast includes original members like Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral.

Fans have suggested bringing in new faces to freshen up the season and remove negativity. The host agreed during a previous call, stating that the producers are on the same page about these changes, which we may soon see.

