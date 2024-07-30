Andy Cohen Shares A Glimpse Of Watching the Olympics With His 2-Year-Old Daughter Lucy: ‘How Fun’

Popular show host Andy Cohen enjoyed watching the Olympics with his little daughter. On July 29, Cohen posted a candid photo of himself engrossed in the Paris 2024 Olympic action with his daughter, Lucy, 2, on Instagram.

“Didn’t realize how fun watching the Olympics with the kids would be! Excited for the next few weeks!” Cohen captioned the snap. The father-daughter duo looked super stylish as Cohen cuddled Lucy, who sat on his lap while they lay on a black couch. Cohen wore a neon orange long-sleeved top and black shorts, while Lucy wore a white dress featuring a colorful sunglasses print.

“And the gold medal in adorableness goes to…” the official Bravo Instagram account added. Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton commented, “All sorts of deliciousness right there.”

More about Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen is the first openly gay host of his famous American late-night talk show and is the father of two children, who were welcomed via surrogacy: 3-year-old Ben and little girl Lucy, who was born on April 29, 2022. According to an article by PEOPLE, although Ben and Lucy were carried by different surrogates, Cohen has said that the two are "biological siblings."

Moreover, Lucy has already made her TV appearance in 2022. At just 5 months old, she appeared at BravoCon in October 2022. Cohen spoke briefly about fatherhood at the event.

He also shared some parenting advice of his own on his show: "Get help. Just try to be present," he said. "Figure out your relationship with your phone. Try to have fun. And get help."

The proud father keeps sharing sweet snaps of both his kids from time to time. What's even more amazing is that his son Ben was also named PEOPLE's Cutest Baby Alive.

Andy Cohen on the process of surrogacy

In an old chat with PEOPLE, where Andy Cohen spoke about his son Ben's birth, he mentioned that he was in the delivery room and cut the umbilical cord himself before holding his newborn for the first time. Furthermore, in the same interview, he opened up about his views on surrogacy and admitted that he has been blessed with incredible surrogates in his journey of embracing fatherhood.

"My surrogate just viewed it as she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life. So I'll be forever indebted to her," he added. Similarly, when his daughter Lucy was born, he took a minute and thanked his surrogates and everyone who helped him complete his sweet family.

