Megan Fox Leaves Relationship Drama Behind Amid Machine Gun Kelly Split; Focuses on Pregnancy

Megan Fox concentrates on her pregnancy as she prepares to welcome her fourth child while moving on from her recent breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. The Jennifer's Body actress announced last month that she and the 34-year-old musician are expecting their first child together.

In the wake of this split, sources close to Fox have said to People that she is concentrating on her pregnancy. As for the due date, Fox is focused on making her preparations for this new addition.

"The baby is due soon, and Megan is trying to focus on that. It's her priority," the insider said.

The outlet's sources say that the news of the baby entirely enthused both Fox and her former fiance Kelly. They could confirm that both were very happy to conceive their first child together. The sources said earlier this week, "They've both been ecstatic about the baby. They really wanted this baby."

Despite the termination of their publicized relationship, Fox and Kelly were reportedly excited about the prospect of having a baby together.

In her recent interview with the aforementioned outlet, Fox discussed several changes she's made since announcing her fourth pregnancy. Her sleep and exercise routine and general healthy eating were her mantras in ensuring her health and the health of her baby. In doing this, Fox hopes she can nurture both herself and her unborn child.

Megan Fox shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on November 11 with a photo that showed her belly. The couple’s split comes nearly a month after the pregnancy reveal. They began dating in 2020. This baby will be Fox's fourth and Kelly's second. Fox already has three sons, Noah, 12; Bodhi, 10; and Journey, 8, from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. Machine Gun Kelly has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from another relationship.

