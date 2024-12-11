Exploring Megan Fox and MGK's Reported Split Amid Her Pregnancy: Know Alleged Cause Behind Their Rumored Breakup HERE

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly gone their separate ways, only weeks after the actress confirmed she was expecting her first child with the rocker. TMZ reported on Tuesday, December 10, that the on-again-off-again couple broke up over Thanksgiving weekend while in Vail, Colorado, after Fox found something upsetting on the musician’s phone.

Per the outlet, the discovery led Fox to leave their trip early, and MGK, 34, followed soon after. The pair have not been in touch since.

The reported split occurred just two weeks after the Jennifer’s Body star announced she was expecting her fourth child, and her first with MGK, after previously losing a baby to miscarriage. On November 11, she shared an Instagram carousel showing her cradling her baby bump while covered in black paint. She also posted a snap of a positive pregnancy test.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” she captioned the post, tagging the Bloody Valentine hitmaker. TMZ later confirmed that Fox was already at least four to five months into her pregnancy at the time of the announcement and is due in March 2025. The now-ex-flames also know the sex of their baby but are choosing to keep it under wraps, the outlet reported.

The actress is already a mother to her and ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s three children: Noah, 11; Bodhi, 9; and Journey, 7. MGK, meanwhile, is a father to daughter Casie, 15, whom he welcomed in 2009 with then-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

The rapper addressed Fox’s pregnancy news on social media, writing via X: “Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch.” He continued, “When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. Don’t worry. After all, I’m about to be a dad again.”

Fox and MGK met in 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. Two years later, they got engaged. Their relationship has been rocky ever since, with the two having broken up and patched up multiple times, leading fans to hope they’ll find a way around their split this time as well.

