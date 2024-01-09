Will Meghan Markle return to acting amid Suits spin-off rumors? Patrick Adams has an answer

Patrick Adams, known for his role in ‘Suits,’ shared details about a rumored spin-off during a recent red carpet event. The actor was enthusiastic about the prospect and hinted at the involvement of show creator Aaron Korsh in crafting a new series within the ‘Suits’ universe. Adams also left fans curious about Meghan Markle's possible return to the franchise.

Meghan Markle's potential return

Addressing the question of Meghan Markle returning to the series, Adams speculated on the storyline involving his and Markle's characters, Mike and Rachel. He hinted at the characters coming to LA to address unresolved matters. Despite producers keeping details under wraps, Adams remained optimistic about Markle's potential involvement, considering her current popularity. “Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to LA, they gotta fix some stuff,” he said.

A new chapter in the ‘Suits’universe

Adams revealed that a potential ‘Suits’ spin-off is in its early stages. Although specifics were scarce, he mentioned the project being set in Los Angeles, presenting a “completely separate world within the ‘Suits’ world.” The actor expressed readiness to reprise his role if the opportunity arose.

‘Suits’ universe expansion

In October 2023, it was announced that the ‘Suits’ universe would expand with a new series, distinct from a reboot or spin-off. Show creator Aaron Korsh partnered with NBCUniversal for this untitled project, indicating a fresh direction for the beloved legal drama.

As Patrick Adams shares insights into the evolving ‘Suits’ universe and the possibility of a spin-off, fans eagerly await updates on Meghan Markle's potential return to acting. The expanding ‘Suits’ universe promises new stories and adventures, keeping viewers intrigued about the future of this iconic legal drama.

