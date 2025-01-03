Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Celebrity Guests In New Lifestyle and Cooking-Based Netflix Series Trailer: Watch

The first look at Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has arrived. The show is an eight-part series that will premiere on January 15, with celebrity guests Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, Roy Choi, and Prince Harry lined up to appear in each of the episodes.

Described as a reboot of the old lifestyle shows, the program lets viewers into the life of Markle with her cooking, gardening, and shopping with her friends. In the series synopsis, Markle lends 'personal tips and tricks,' upholding a do-it-yourself approach with imperfection rather than perfection, with the moment of beauty sometimes occurring unexpectedly.

The trailer features Markle in action, hosting fun activities and interacting with guests. In the series, Markle sets off on an aesthetically pleasing journey from sprinkling edible flowers on breakfast to honey harvesting, preparing gifts from scratch, and more. "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it," Meghan begins in the trailer. Prince Harry embraces Markle in one of the scenes as Meghan warmly notes, "Love is in the details."

Netflix describes the series as "In With Love, Meghan, we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden—and even at the beehive—as she prepares to host friends both old and new. Sharing some of her favorite tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, crafting, and more, Meghan reveals how even the most minute details can help add beauty to our lives and, most importantly, help bring people together."

The show is produced under the partnership of Archewell Productions with Netflix in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television's The Intellectual Property Corporation. Markle, Chanel Pysnik, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and showrunner Leah Hariton are executive producers, while Michael Steed is the director.

This comes at a time when Markle returned to Instagram after seven years immediately gaining a million followers. She marked the occasion with a playful beach video, where she inscribed "2025" in the sand.

All eight episodes of Meghan Markle's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan arrives on Netflix on January 15, 2025.

