Meghan Markle Faces Trademark Rejection for Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard Hindering Its Launch

Meghan Markle's trademark application for her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has been rejected. She has about three months to reply to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) “nonfinal office action,” which has been raised with respect to her application for the trademark American Riviera Orchard. If she does not respond to this allegation also within this time limit set by the US patent office, her application may be turned down.

The USPTO stated in its August 31 filing, “Registration is refused because the applied-for mark is primarily geographically descriptive." Markle's new lifestyle brand appeared in March after registering its trademark in February. It intends to sell home-related goods such as cookbooks and tableware as well as food and beverages, including jams and vegetable spreads.

Despite this, she has been unable to obtain the trademark for her phrase “American Riviera Orchard.” A categorical rejection of the trademark application has been rendered on the ground that the word “American Riviera” is associated with America‘s Santa Barbara region.It is where the former actress resides with Prince Harry and their children.

According to the USPTO, the brand name could potentially perplex consumers. The office stated, “The purchasing public would be likely to believe that the goods or services originate in the geographic place identified in the mark."

The USPTO has identified a number of problems with Markle’s application. These consist of the striking out of the term ‘Riviera’ for reasons provided in the enclosures, the need to follow multi-class application procedures, and the stipulation of specific products. Some US officials were concerned that the terms in the item description “cooking utensils," "pans,” and “cocktail napkins” were overly broad and vague. At the same time, Markle’s team, who made mistakes in filling, is liable to pay up to a 700 USD fine to resume the application process.

Obtaining a trademark is a complex business, as any insider to The Express has indicated, and it is out of the ordinary for Markle to come through processes without obstacles. In spite of these difficulties, however, this same source asserted that Markle is “completely committed” to her brand, thus it is unlikely that she will give up her attempts.

The roll-out of the products under her brand has been put on hold, and even after a high profile Instagram launch around five months ago, there is nothing for sale. Both the brand’s website and Instagram page are empty and devoid of any purchasing channels. However, none of those rose to as much as Markle would on prior occasions send jam jars to Instagram influencers and celebrity friends like Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling, and others.

