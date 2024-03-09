Meghan Markle Reveals She Experienced Cyberbullying During Her Pregnancies With Archie And Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, revealed on March 8 that she was cyberbullied while she was pregnant with her children Archie and Lilibet.

The British royal, who along with her husband Prince Harry stepped away from royal duties in 2020 made the revelation during the annual SXSW Conference.

To know what exactly the estranged princess said, read on!

Meghan Markle shares her experience of facing cyberbullying during both of her pregnancies

At the event, Meghan, 42, explained that most of the online hate directed towards her came while she was expecting her two children with Prince Harry.

Markle said, “I keep my distance from it right now for my well-being but the bulk of the bullying and abuse I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was expecting Archie and Lili.”

The Suits alum continued, “You just think about that and to wrap your head about why people would be so hateful. It's not catty, it's cruel. And why would you do that, certainly, when you’re pregnant with a newborn, we all know as moms it's such a tender and sacred time.”

“You succumb to it, or nearly succumb to how painful that is. Or maybe because I was pregnant, that mammalian instinct just kicks in to do everything you can to protect your child and as a result protect yourself too,” she added.

The Duchess took part in the discussion about online trolling at the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen conference in Texas alongside actress Brooke Shields, author and sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, and veteran journalist Katie Couric.

During the conversation, Markle also encouraged people to use their voices “to advocate for what is right.”

“Your voice is not small, it just needs to be heard,” she remarked.

What is going on with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle elsewhere

Several reports suggest that the estranged royal prince and the King of England, who is currently facing a health crisis in the form of cancer, are taking “baby steps” towards rebuilding their relationship.

However, things remain strained, at least for now, between Harry and his brother and sister-in-law, the future King and Queen of England.

Harry, who is currently putting up in the USA with his wife and children, did not make an effort to see William and Kate when he last visited his home country to see his father after his Cancer diagnosis.

A royal expert on the other hand, Sally Bedell Smith says it was a “terrible mistake” on Harry’s part to split from his family.

In an interview with People Magazine, the royal biographer opined, “If he and Meghan had stayed in Britain and stuck with their jobs, they could be vital players right now.”