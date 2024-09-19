Coronation Street Star Geoff Hinsliff Passes Away at 87; Former Co-Star Helen Worth Remembers Him As ‘A Lovely, Quiet Man’

Coronation Street star Geoff Hinsliff has passed away at age 87, the soap has confirmed. The actor, best known for playing Don Brennan on the show between 1987 and 1997, died earlier this week, according to The Independent.

Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt on Coronation Street, per the aforementioned outlet, said of the late star: “Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will sadly be missed by us all. His partnership with Lynne Perrie was something rather special, and they gave viewers huge pleasure for many years.”

Geoff, also known as Geoffrey, initially appeared in the iconic soap between 1963 and 1977, portraying varied characters before securing a permanent role as Don. Throughout his decade-long stint on Cornie, Don became one of the show’s most memorable villains after his involvement in kidnapping and murder storylines.

In the show, Don bought MVP Motors from Mike Baldwin but grew to resent him when the garage failed. In a dramatic turn of events, he kidnapped Mike’s wife Alma and drove the car into a canal, though both survived the accident. Don later attempted to run over Mike but met his own demise when his car crashed into a viaduct and exploded.

Born in Leeds in 1937 and trained at RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art), Geoff made his TV debut in an episode of Z-Cars. He went on to appear in shows like Adam Adamant Lives!, Dixon of Dock Green, UFO, The Professionals, Brass, Doctor Who, and more.

More recently, in 2010, Hinsliff appeared in a small role in Holby City as an alcoholic.

He is survived by his wife Judith, whom he married in 1967 at St. Cecilia’s Church in Little Hadham, East Hertfordshire. The couple shares a daughter, Gaby, who works as a journalist for The Guardian. Geoffrey’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

