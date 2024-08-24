Meryl Streep's Dating History: What to Know Amid New Romance Rumors with Martin Short

Meryl Streep needs no introduction; she is a dynamic and versatile actress. Over the years, Streep has had many love interests on-screen. In her real life, however, her romantic history is much shorter. Streep has only had two serious relationships.

The Hollywood legend has been married to sculptor Don Gummer for nearly 40 years. Despite recent rumors suggesting a possible relationship with her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, a rep for Short clarified that they are just friends and nothing more. Let’s take a look at Meryl Streep’s dating history:

ALSO READ: Meryl Streep On Nicole Kidman's 'Valkyrie' Performance: Big Little Lies 'Traumatized' Me

Don Gummer

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's romance has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades. Streep married Gummer in September 1978, after less than a year of knowing one another. The couple had four children during their marriage: Henry Wolfe Gummer, Mary "Mamie" Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson Gummer. Let us take a brief glance at their relationship timeline. In 1978, Streep first met Gummer.

The actress met Gummer through her brother, Harry Streep III, after her partner, John Cazale, died from lung cancer in March 1978. The same year, the couple tied the knot in September and got married in Streep’s parents garden at their home. Throughout their decades-long marriage, Gummer has been supportive of his wife. They've attended a number of premieres, award shows, and family functions together.

John Cazale

Before marrying Gummer and starting a family with him, the Devil Wears Prada actress dated John Cazale. He was recognized for his roles in films such as The Deer Hunter, Dog Day Afternoon, and the Godfather franchise. He and Streep met in 1976 on Shakespeare's Measure for Measure and promptly hit it off. Despite their 14-year age difference, they were a great hit and were in love with one another.

Advertisement

Meryl Streep dated her Deer Hunter co-star, John Cazale, for two years in the late 1970s, until he passed away. Cazale's untimely demise was caused by lung cancer on March 12, 1978. As reported by Unilad Streep, she once spoke about Cazale in an interview and said he wasn't like anyone she had ever met. Streep then expressed what made him so unique and said it was Cazale’s uniqueness, as well as his humanity, curiosity, and care for others, that made him so great. Meanwhile, after Cazale's untimely demise, Streep met Don Gummer the same year and got married to him. The couple has been married for 40 years now.

ALSO READ: ‘Oh F**k’: Meryl Streep Describes How She Landed Her Role in Only Murders in the Building