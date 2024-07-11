Mick Fleetwood Says He'd Love To See Stevie Nicks And Lindsey Buckingham Heal Their Bond

While acknowledging that a Fleetwood Mac reunion is not necessary, Mick Fleetwood expressed his hopes that Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks would put their differences behind them. Due to conflict with Nicks, Buckingham left the group in 2018, and guitarists Mike Campbell and Neil Finn took his place.

The tumultuous relationship between Buckingham and Nicks, from their early romantic involvement to their bitter split and ongoing creative tensions, has long fascinated fans and influenced some of the band's most iconic music. Fleetwood's comments on their dynamic were featured in a recent interview with Mojo magazine.

Mick Fleetwood hopes for healing between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

In a recent interview with Mojo, Mick Fleetwood expressed his desire for a "healing" between former bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. He acknowledged the emotional divide between them, stating, "It's no secret; it’s no tittle-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally. Stevie's able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey." Fleetwood emphasized that his wish for reconciliation did not necessarily mean a reunion tour.

The relationship between Buckingham and Nicks came to an end in 1976, just before the recording of their iconic album Rumours. Despite their personal differences, they continued to work together professionally.

However, tensions escalated when Buckingham was dismissed from the band in 2018. He blamed Stevie for his departure, telling People that it was "all Stevie's doing" and that she basically gave the band an ultimatum that either he had to go or she would leave.

Stevie Nicks refuted these claims, asserting, "I did not demand he be fired. Frankly, I fired myself.” She added that he proactively removed himself from the band in such a situation he considered to be toxic to his well-being. “I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it."

What do they say about future projects?

Discussions about the future of Fleetwood Mac have been ongoing, particularly after the passing of Christine McVie in November 2022. Nicks recently told Mojo, "Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."

Fleetwood, in a February interview last year, indicated that he had decided to distance himself from playing with the band again. However, he remained supportive of the other members' endeavors in their individual musical projects. He conveyed to Mojo that the past period had been particularly challenging, marked by the profound loss of Christine and a sense of losing the band as well. Additionally, he experienced a personal breakup, leaving him in a state of introspection.

Despite Fleetwood's reflections, Lindsey Buckingham expressed in February that he would readily rejoin the band if given the chance.

