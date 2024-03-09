10 Most Popular Millie Bobby Brown Movies And TV Shows Amid The Release Of Damsel

With her stellar performances in the Netflix series Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown has amazed audiences with her talent. However, the Spanish-born and English-raised actor has a long list of credits beyond simply those viral hits. These include roles in comedies like Modern Family and big-budget films like Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Brown is still going strong, having won 18 of the 33 prizes she was nominated for, for her various ventures. Apart from her latest release Damsel, she is gearing up for yet another exciting project, Enola Holmes 2. Let’s take a look at some of her major works:

1. Stranger Things

Brown became a household name thanks to his portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things. The Netflix show follows a group of teens in the 1980s as they cope with the otherworldly forces threatening their Indiana town. The show debuted in 2016 and will air its fourth season this May. When we first meet Brown's character Eleven, she is a 12-year-old who uses her unique telekinetic abilities to assist Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) in finding a missing boy. Brown has garnered twelve accolades for her work on Stranger Things, including the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards' Best Actor in a Show. The show's fifth and final season is currently in production, although it has been postponed due to the 2023 actors' strike.

2. Enola Holmes 2

Brown plays Enola, the witty younger sister of Sherlock, in Enola Holmes 2. In this follow-up to the well-liked mystery-crime Netflix series Enola Holmes, Brown's character investigates a missing girl's case as her first professional detective case. The follow-up is still in postproduction and will star Brown with Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudora.

3. Enola Holmes

In 2020, Brown played the mysterious crime thriller Enola Holmes. The popular Sherlock Holmes spinoff Enola Holmes centers on Sherlock's bold and quick-witted younger sister, Enola, as she sets out on a solitary quest to locate her mother, who has vanished from sight. At the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards, Brown's performance of Enola earned her the title of a favorite movie actress.

4. Godzilla vs. Kong

In the fourth movie in the Monsterverse series, Godzilla vs. Kong, Brown played Madison Russell again. In this science fiction film from 2021, set five years after Godzilla slew King Ghidorah, Madison and her buddy Josh (Julian Dennison) look into some fresh Godzilla attacks that podcaster Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry), a conspiracy theorist, has revealed. Godzilla vs. Kong is a coming-of-age story for Brown's character, Madison.

5. Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Brown plays 12-year-old Madison in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the daughter of scientists Dr. Emma (Vera Farmiga) and Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler). Dr. Mark searches for Madison, her mother, and Dr. Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) and Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins) when a bunch of eco-terrorists kidnaps them. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a film that came after Godzilla (2014).

6. Grey's Anatomy

On episode 15 of the medical drama Grey's Anatomy's season 11, Brown had a cameo appearance. In the episode I Feel the Earth Move, we see Ruby, played by Brown, calling the hospital to report that her mother was hurt during an earthquake. Ruby calls her favorite doctor, Dr. Ben Warren (Jason George), who helps the young girl aid her mother by giving her medical advice over the phone.

7. Spheres

Brown collaborated with Jessica Chastain and Patti Smith to narrate the three-part television series Spheres. This virtual reality experience transports viewers to space while showcasing the variety of sounds found across the universe. Chorus of the Cosmos, the opening episode of Spheres, is voiced by Brown.

8. Modern Family

In episode 17 of season six of the TV comedy Modern Family, Brown appears as Lizzie. In this episode, Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez) steals Lizzie's bike as he rushes to find a fast way to escape a drone snooping on his mother (Sofia Vergara).

9. NCIS

Brown appeared in NCIS season 12, episode six, as a small child named Rachel. Sadly, Rachel watches as her mother—a psychiatrist and Navy SEAL wife—is shot dead in their house. When Brown appeared in this 2014 episode titled Parental Guidance Suggested, she was just ten.

10. Intruders

Brown's debut was with the BBC drama series Intruders. Inspired by a novel of the same name, Intruders tells the story of a former LAPD investigator who discovers a hidden society while conducting an investigation. In the first and only season of the show, Brown plays Madison O'Donnell, a 9-year-old girl who is friends with a member of the secret organization, in all the eight episodes.

