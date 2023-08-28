'I'm breastfeeding my child': When Millie Bobby Brown revealed her tricks to sneak THIS into hotels

Millie Bobby Brown once snuck something or someone inside a hotel once. The young actress is well-known for her work in series and films such as Stranger Things, Godzilla, and Enola Holmes. The 18-year-old actress has received two Emmy nominations, and admirers believe she was overlooked for the honors. Meanwhile, Brown also has a deep affinity for both human and animal life outside of performing. She advocates for children's rights through UNICEF and creates cruelty-free items in Florence by Mills to ensure that no lives are damaged. Furthermore, the British actor has had several pets, ranging from dogs to tortoises. In 2022 she revealed her idea to smuggle in her furry baby.

Millie Bobby Brown revealed she sneaked her pet into a hotel room

Millie Bobby Brown and her BFF Noah Schnapp played the popular True Confession game on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in October 2022. The Stranger Things actress chose the first envelope, which said, "I sneaked my pet bunny into hotels."

Jimmy replied after hearing the confession that everyone likes the actress and that no one can stop her. As a result, she doesn't need to hide her pet when she could simply steal any pet. Furthermore, the Hubie Halloween actor stated that she is lying since he can tell if his bestie is acting or telling the truth.

All of their ideas eventually failed since it was a genuine incident and Brown did smuggle her rabbit into a hotel. She said that the employees had discovered her pet, so she went into the elevator and put him beneath her sweater. Brown revealed, "And if they ask, I'm breastfeeding my child. Why would you ever question me? That's completely inappropriate."

His rabbit, however, foiled her plan by buzzing in her sweater, and they immediately noticed his ear poking out of Brown’s top. She escaped the elevator and kept her bunny in her room for five days.

Millie Bobby Brown recently spoke about falling in love with Jake Bongoivi

Millie Bobby Brown was certain that her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, was the one. In an interview with The Sunday Times this week, the Stranger Things actress gushed over her future husband, saying she knew he was going to be a huge part of her life the first time they spoke.

She said, "I ran to my mother and told her, 'I really, really like him!’ When we first met, we knew we'd never want to leave each other's side. You can't pinpoint why [someone is 'the one'], it's just the feeling of knowing that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with."

She further continued, "I believe that so much of life is overthinking. He was the only thing that made complete sense to me. As a result, I didn't have to do any thinking."

Meanwhile, Brown and Bongiovi, the son of artist Jon Bon Jovi, confirmed their engagement on Instagram in April, nearly two years after sparking romance rumors with a photo in June 2021.

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown was last seen in the 2020 Enola Holmes sequel, which was released in 2022.

