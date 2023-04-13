Millie Bobby Brown's dating history: Who has the Stranger Things actress dated before fiancé Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown, who captivated audiences as Eleven in Stranger Things and later made a surprise Instagram post about being engaged with legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, turned the heads of many audience members and got them thinking about her personal life, which she never displays easily.

From igniting romance rumours to being the fiancé of Jake, Millie, who is 19 years old, is on the run to grab everything at such a young age.

Millies past relationship bonded

Millie was previously romantically linked to rugby players Joseph Robinson and Jacob Sartorius, and later, fans speculated if Millie was more than just friends with her Enola Holmes co-star Louis, but she denied any romance.

In September 2020, Millie came out and told Girlfriend, "Louis and I worked really hard at connecting and developing a very tight friendship so that [the relationship] seemed as authentic as possible." He's now fortunately simply one of my closest pals, thank goodness.

So who did Millie truly have relationships with off-screen in the past? The 19-year-old actress and her recently engaged fiancé are undeniably smitten with one another, as seen by their unceasing adoration for one another.

1. Joseph Robinson

In January 2020, when the rugby player shared a picture of himself snuggling up to the actress on Snapchat, Millie and Joseph initially ignited dating rumours. Fans immediately discovered that it wasn't the first time the two celebrities had hung together after doing a little research. Millie appeared in one of Joseph's since-deleted Instagram pictures from his trip to the Maldives in November 2019. But The Sun revealed in August 2020 that they had broken up after just 10 months of dating.

2. Romeo Beckham

In March 2019, there were online rumours that Millie and Romeo were dating. But that was the last the fans heard of the rumoured pair, so the connection must have collapsed.

Jacob Sartorius

When they initially made their relationship known in October 2017, they instantly became couple goals, uploading a tonne of cuddly images of themselves together and constantly raving over one another. But the actress announced their separation to the public on Instagram Stories in July 2018.

She added, "The choice between Jacob and me was entirely mutual." "We remain friends and are both content."

However, things didn't stop there. When Jacob admitted in December 2018 that he had a secret girlfriend, many immediately assumed that he meant Millie and that they had quietly reconciled. They never offered any proof, though.

Now that Millie has finally found her one, fans are awaiting to see how the relationship between the two will bloom out to be.