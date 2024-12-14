Mindy Kaling Shares Heartwarming The Office Ladies Reunion Photo with Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Ellie Kemper; See HERE

A Dunder Mifflin Christmas reunion with the female staff wasn't on our 2025 bingo cards, but here it is—heartwarming photos from their cozy get-together.

On Friday, December 13, Mindy Kaling shared a wholesome group photo of herself with her The Office co-stars Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, and Jenna Fischer on Instagram.

“It’s been 20 years since I first met these beautiful women!” Kaling, 45, wrote in the post’s caption. “This year was a rollercoaster, to say the least, and it’s so nice to be able to unpack life’s joys and challenges with people who knew me when I was a 24-year-old customer service rep in the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin. I love you guys!”

As Kaling noted, she played the frivolous customer service rep Kelly Kapoor on the hit NBC sitcom for its entire nine-season run between 2005 and 2013. She also served as a writer on the show. Fischer and Kinsey also starred in all nine seasons of The Office, with Fischer playing the level-headed receptionist Pam Beesly and Kinsey portraying the barbed accountant Angela Martin. Kemper, meanwhile, joined the fan-favorite sitcom in season 5 as the new receptionist Erin Hannon, after Fischer’s character quit her job at the show’s distinguished paper company.

“I know this was too sincere, so I will add my favorite Michael Scott quote about Christmas,” Kaling continued in her caption, referencing Steve Carell’s regional manager character. “Guess who I am sitting here dressed as. I will give you a hint. His last name is Christ. He has the power of flight and he can heal leopards.”

The much-memed quote Kaling referenced comes from The Office’s 2009 Christmas episode, in which Carell's character transforms his Santa costume into a Jesus costume to one-up soft-spoken sales rep Phyllis’s turn as St. Nick.

Besides Kaling, Fischer, Kinsey, Kemper, and Carell, The Office also featured John Krasinski, Leslie David Baker, B.J. Novak, Phyllis Smith, Brian Baumgartner, and more in primary roles.

The Office is available to stream on Netflix.

