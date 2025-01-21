Mission: Impossible 8 Director Teases Heart-Stopping Action Sequences Featuring Tom Cruise: 'The Most Difficult Thing'

Director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a piece of exciting news on Tom Cruise's highly anticipated film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Apparently, an audience member almost suffered a heart attack during one of the action scenes in the movie.

Collaborating with Cruise on the franchise since Rogue Nation (2015), McQuarrie told Empire magazine that the viewer described feeling "suffocated" throughout the scene.

"We had a small screening and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.' And I thought, 'I guess we did something right,'" the director said.

The movie promises to be action-packed with thrilling adrenaline moments. McQuarrie further added that The Final Reckoning will have the toughest stunt in the series. He said the film features "the most difficult thing" Cruise has ever done. However, he did not reveal if it has anything to do with the stunt which nearly gave one of the viewers a heart attack.

Audiences can look forward to Cruise going underwater, diving into a submarine, and even flying a plane, all seen in the film's trailer.

The star-studded cast of Mission: Impossible 8, now titled, The Final Reckoning includes Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Shea Whigham, and Henry Czerny, alongside newcomers like Nick Offerman, Bob Odenkirk, and Hannah Waddingham. The film started production in early 2022 but was halted in July 2023 due to the writers' and actors' strikes, resuming in March 2024.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is scheduled to be released on May 23, 2025, and is Tom Cruise's last time to play the iconic character of Ethan Hunt.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Tom Cruise Returned His Previously Won Golden Globes for THIS Reason; Find Out Why