Moana 2: Everything You Need To Know About Moana 3's Main Villain Nalo

In Disney’s Moana 2, a new villain emerges from the shadows, Nalo, the storm god. While the trailers initially spotlight Matangi as the sequel’s main threat, Nalo’s influence proves to be far more significant. As a vengeful god, Nalo’s ancient curse drives much of the conflict, setting the stage for a more intense showdown in future films.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nalo, the powerful storm god who plays a pivotal role in Moana 2 and beyond.

Nalo, voiced by New Zealand comedian Tofiga Fepulea’i, is a god whose presence looms large in Moana 2. Unlike other villains, he doesn’t need to make grand entrances. His power is felt through storms and shadows, manipulating events from afar.

Nalo’s ominous purple aura and storm-like appearance set him apart from other Disney antagonists. His connection to the weather is just the beginning of his terrifying abilities. Nalo commands fearsome sea monsters and can strip even demigods of their powers, as seen when he temporarily robs Maui of his strength and tattoos.

In an interview with ComicBook, Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee explains Nalo’s dangerous mindset: “Nalo realizes that there’s nothing more dangerous than the power of humans.

When they’re together, they can do anything. The world becomes theirs.” This belief drives Nalo’s ancient vendetta against humanity and fuels the plot of the film.

Nalo’s backstory reveals a deep-seated anger toward humans. In the distant past, he destroyed the island of Motufetū, a crucial hub that connected various ocean communities.

This act of destruction isolated people from one another, contributing to the historical Long Pause in Polynesian exploration. By sinking Motufetū, Nalo created a division that echoed throughout the Pacific, causing isolation that lasted for centuries.

Nalo’s return in Moana 2 reveals his continued desire for control and revenge. He seeks to keep humanity separated and to punish those who threaten his power. His curse on Motufetū and the resulting storms throughout the film are just a glimpse of the larger threat he poses.

Though he doesn't appear on screen for long, Nalo’s influence is felt throughout Moana 2. His storms and the purple sea creatures guarding Motufetū create a tense atmosphere, setting up a dramatic climax.

Nalo’s power is on full display when Moana, in her attempt to break his curse, touches the surface of Motufetū, triggering an explosive confrontation. In response, Nalo tries to kill Moana.

Despite this attack, Moana’s courage leads to her transformation into a demigod. The sequence showcases Nalo’s fear of unity, something he believes is the greatest threat to his power. As Moana and Maui begin to recover from Nalo’s curse, the storm god’s influence continues to grow, and the stakes escalate for the future of the Pacific islands.

Even though Nalo seems defeated at the end of Moana 2, a post-credits scene reveals that he remains a formidable force. Sitting on a purple throne beside Matangi, the reluctant villain from the sequel, Nalo begins plotting his revenge.

To make matters worse, he forms an unexpected alliance with Tamatoa, the giant crab antagonist from the first Moana film. This new alliance hints at even greater challenges for Moana and Maui in future installments.

