Already Very Muscular Dwayne Johnson Took 'A Couple of Hours Every Day' to Put on Bodysuit for Live-Action Moana

Fans of Disney princesses were amazed when they first saw Moana, which hit the screen back in 2016. Now, they are eagerly anticipating a live-action version of the movie, in which Dwayne Johnson will play the demigod Maui.

For those who might not know, the Fighting with My Family actor was the voice behind the bulky god in the animated version of the movie.

Recently, while talking to Extra, Dwayne Johnson candidly confirmed that he is wearing a bodysuit in the live-action adaptation, which is being directed by Thomas Kail.

“That’s a suit that took a long time to put on,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor stated.

In the same interview, he expressed his amusement when the host asked if he had bulked up even more for the role.

“When you say, ‘You bulked up,’ that means you couldn’t tell,” the Red Notice actor responded.

The world was struck with awe when photos from the live-action film’s set first leaked. Following this, social media was flooded with debates about whether Dwayne Johnson was wearing a bodysuit.

The actor, who already has a muscular physique, revealed that he was indeed wearing a bodysuit that made him look even more bulked up. The same suit also featured all the tattoos that Maui has in the animated Moana.

Further talking to the outlet, the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor then stated that his bodysuit took “a couple of hours every day of transforming, putting that on.”

He then detailed how careful the whole crew was about not letting any information out related to the live-action movie. However, per Johnson the time when the production was out filming, paparazzi captured some images by getting into boats even when the film’s crew had walls all around them.

Dwyane Johnson was heard in Moana 2, which was released recently earning the biggest Thanksgiving opening of all time.

The live-action movie will even star Catherine Laga‘aia, a new actress who gave her voice to the titular character in the animated movie.

