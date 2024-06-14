Moana Live-Action Locks Lead Cast; Everything We Know So Far

The highly anticipated Moana live-action movie is all set to kick off filming after new leading lady Catherine Laga’aia was cast. The Disney adaptation was initially teased in April 2023 when Dwayne Johnson was confirmed to reprise his animated role of the demigod Maui.

The news comes amid the animated sequel Moana 2 also set to hit theaters later this month. The young actress Laga’aia said she was thrilled to embrace the character that celebrates her Samoan roots and the Pacific Islands community.

All we know about Disney’s Moana live-action film

Catherine Laga’aia was recently cast in the titular role opposite Dwyane Johnson, 52, in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 2016 hit animated film, Moana. The 17-year-old star hails from Sydney, Australia, and flaunts Samoan roots from her paternal side. “I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” the actor said of playing the princess of Motunui in an official press release, per People.

Laga’aia shared that her grandfather hails from Fa’aaala, Palauli in Savai’i while her grandmother is originally from Leulumoega Tuai, tucked in the main island of Upolu in Samoa. Speaking of her people’s representation on the big screen, Laga’aia said, “I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.” Her father, Jay Laga’aia dedicated a heartfelt post on Instagram to mark her film debut in May.

Dwayne Johnson will return as the live-action version of Maui after he voiced the character in the animated film. The star is also attached as a producer. New cast members include John Tuias Moana’s father and Chief Tui, Franki Adams will portray Moana’s mother Sina, and Rena Owen as the revered Gramma Tala.

The movie will be directed by Thomas Kail, who was equally “thrilled” to have met the stellar cast members for the Moana live adaptation. He marked Catherine and Johnson as the perfect company to be on a canoe with, as stated in the press release. Original Moana voice actor Auli’i Cravalho will not reprise her titular role but will complement the live adaptation as an executive producer. Kail will direct from a screenplay by original writer Jared Bush, who also penned 2016’s Moana along with Samoan writer Dana Ledoux Miller, per Variety. She is known as the creator of Netflix’s Thai Cave Rescue.

Not much has been revealed about the movie’s storyline yet.

Animated sequel Moana 2 set to release in 2024

While Moana fans will have to wait years before the live adaptation hits theaters, a 2024 sequel to the animated film is ready to take viewers on Moana’s next journey where she will follow up her first voyage with a greater adventure on sea.

Dwayne Johnson will return to voice Maui and Auli’i Cravalho, 23, confirmed she will voice the titular Moana once again in the upcoming sequel, per People. Other voice cast members are Alan Tudyk as Heihei, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, and Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui.

The official synopsis of Moana 2 reads, “Three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui. Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

Moana 2 will be released on November 27, 2024, and the live-action adaptation is set to premiere on July 10, 2026.

