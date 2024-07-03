Dwayne Johnson Shares Heartwarming Video Singing Moana Track For 4-Year-Old Child In Hospice Care; WATCH

Everyone's beloved Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a special video for a major Moana fan. On July 1, he shared a video on Instagram in which he said the Make-a-Wish Foundation had reached out to him with an urgent request to send a message to a 4-year-old girl named Lily Guerrero, who Johnson said is presently in home hospice care.

"A 'rush' wish means what the implication sounds like, which is time is just not on our side when it comes to this particular wish," Johnson said in the video.

Johnson fulfilled Lily's wish to hear him sing You're Welcome from Moana. Lily, who watches the movie daily while in home hospice, had her wish videoed for endless replays, spreading her vibrance and strength across social media.

Johnson, touched by Lily's story, shared the instrumental track and sang Maui's iconic song to bring joy to the little fan, who chooses to remain positive despite health setbacks and works her way through recovery.

The Rock acknowledged the work he has been doing for people in need

Dwayne Johnson further also shared that he has worked with the Make-a-Wish Foundation several times over the years. He helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for the organization in 2019 and once shared that his late father Rocky Johnson was one of the organization's first-ever celebrity wish-granters.

Previously, the star made a significant donation of $50,000 to a foundation established in memory of Lily Rose, a young girl who tragically lost her battle with cancer, and posted about it on Instagram as well.

That's not all, in July 2023, Johnson made a seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike which has been cited as the single largest donation ever made.

The Rock founded The Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation

In 2006, Johnson founded the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation, a charity working with at-risk and terminally ill children. The foundation provides programs designed to enrich and empower the lives and self-esteem of children who are hospitalized for medical disabilities, disorders, and illnesses.

Apart from this, the Fast and Furious actor also has a long list of charities he supports, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, I Have a Dream Foundation, Parkinson Society Maritime Region, Red Cross, Starlight Children's Foundation, and Until There's A Cure.

As of January 2024, Celebrity Net Worth reports Johnson's net worth is estimated at $800 million. His wealth is a combination of his extensive career as a professional wrestler, actor, and entrepreneur.

