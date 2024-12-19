Morgan Wallen’s Broadway Bar Sign Gets Approval After Pleading Guilty To Chair-Throwing Incident

Morgan Wallen's long-awaited request to put up a sign above his Nashville bar, This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, finally got the green light. Nearly seven months after denying an initial application, the Nashville Metro Council approved it on December 17.

WSMV reports that Wallen's bar now can have a 20-foot-tall sign above the main entrance of his Broadway bar. The first denial occurred in May as 30 council members voted against giving him the permit for an "aerial encroachment" at his bar located at 107 4th Ave North. They cited his past controversies, such as using racial slurs and the recent chair-throwing incident, as their primary reasons.

Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield explained her opposition as that of an advocate of nurturing an inclusive Nashville, worried about Wallen's actions. Porterfield stated, "We want to make sure that Nashville is a supportive place for everyone, so I don’t want to see a billboard with the name of a person who’s throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs, using the N-word, so I’m voting no."

The council voted to reverse a decision just days after Wallen appeared in court over the case of the April rooftop chair-throwing. In a plea deal, the charges of reckless endangerment misdemeanors could be erased and expunged under judicial diversion if he stays out of trouble on two years of probation. It runs concurrently with one week behind bars at a DUI education center and a 350 USD fine plus court costs.

Wallen's lawyer, Worrick Robinson IV, revealed that the singer has been completely cooperative with authorities and, in fact, personally apologized to all people affected. He told People, "Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved."

Additionally, the statement mentioned the singer's concentration on being a force for good and creating positive change through music and his charitable foundation. Wallen also took to X to apologize, stating, "I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

Now with the Metro Council's approval, a sign that displays the name of Morgan Wallen's Broadway bar will eventually appear above the venue.

