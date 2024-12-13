Morgan Wallen Pleads Guilty To Chair-Throwing Incident, Faces Legal Sentence And Fine: Report

Morgan Wallen, 31, will spend seven days in a DUI education center for throwing chairs more than one month after his arrest. The country star will also spend two years under probation—one year for each misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge and the other payment of a fine of 350 USD plus court fees.

On April 7, Wallen was accused of throwing a chair from a rooftop perch above Chief's Bar in Nashville onto pedestrians below. There were police witnesses from Nashville; hence, multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, were tagged against Wallen. Nashville police revealed that two officers witnessed a chair being tossed from Chief’s Bar on Broadway. The chair fell from the rooftop of the six-story bar onto the street.

Wallen conditionally pleaded guilty to judicial diversion, through which his charges will be dismissed and expunged if he completes his probation period with no violations. His attorney, Worrick Robinson IV, stated that Wallen cooperated with all of the authorities and apologized to everyone present.

Wallen's attorney told People in a statement, "Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

This case has seen several delays throughout the year 2023. Finally, sentencing happened on the 12th of December. This is not the first time Wallen has had legal woes. In 2020, he was arrested for public intoxication.

After the incident, Morgan Wallen addressed the arrest on social media. He wrote on X, "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility." He regretted his actions, taking the full blame, and promised his fans that his touring would not be affected.

