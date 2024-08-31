Maren Morris Opens Up About Receiving Death Threats After Condemning Morgan Wallen For Using Racial Slur: 'I Don’t Regret It'

Maren Morris has recently revealed that her family, including her young son, received shocking death threats after she publicly shamed Morgan Wallen about three years ago. She had called out Wallen for using an inappropriate racial slur in 2021, when she began receiving harsh backlash, making the time period extremely scary for her.

Morris recalled the events while being in a conversation with Sophia Bush for the Work in Progress podcast dated August 29. Morris spoke about the impact of backlash, especially on her as a mother, where she went on to note that such threats were also directed towards her son, which was horrendous in itself.

At the time of the incident, Morris’ son Hayes, whom she shares with her ex-husband, songwriter Ryan Hurd, was still below the age of one year. Morris told Bush, "It wasn’t death threats against me. It was against my son, too. So it’s like, ‘Oh, wow. Now we’re involving the kids, the ones that you cared so much about.'"

After a clip of Wallen saying the N-word went viral, the Chasing After You singer joined hands with other artists like Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton in slamming the Lies Lies Lies singer. Morris indicated that such behavior appeared to have been recurrent and expressed anger at the absence of accountability.

Morris took the complaints aimed at her criticism into account. According to her, this was very peculiar that people were very defensive about posed criticism against Wallen's use of racial slur. She said the reaction revealed more about their attitude towards such criticism than towards Morris’s opposition towards racism or transphobia.

Wallen would go on to say sorry to the world and tried to explain himself in an apology videos one week after the video had gone viral. However, Morris stood firm in her stance saying, "I don’t regret it, I don’t apologize. I feel the exact same way as I did that day."

Regardless of the strong criticism that Morris had to deal with, she stands by what she said the first time. Maren Morris said she regrets nothing and will continue fighting racism, transphobia and homophobia.

