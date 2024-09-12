MTV VMAs 2024: Eminem Wins Best Hip-Hop For The Death Of Slim Shady Lead Single Houdini

Eminem has won the MTV Video Music Award in Best Hip-Hop category for his latest hit Houdini from The Death of Slim Shady album. He beat fellow nominees in the category including Drake featuring Sexyy Red & SZA's Rich Baby Daddy, GloRilla's Yeah Glo!, Gunna's fukumean, Megan Thee Stallion's BOA, and Travis Scott featuring Playboi Carti's – FE!N. His song Houdini has also received the Best Visual Effects Award.

With 15 MTV Video Music Awards in his stash, Slim Shady becomes the most awarded solo male artist in VMA history swiftly surpassing Peter Gabriel. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old Hip-Hop sensation is also the record-holder for most wins by a rapper and only tailing behind Madonna who has 71 nominations as the second most nominated artist ever.

This year, Marshall had been nominated in eight categories including best hip-hop, best visual effects, video of the year, song of the summer, VMAs most iconic performance for his legendary 2000 medley. It is where he summoned 100s of Slim Shady lookalikes as he entered the stage to perform his hits The Real Slim Shady and The Way I Am. Two decades later, in 2024, he seamlessly recreated it in his Houdini performance.

The Rap God has won best hip-hop and best visual effects at the MTV VMAs 2024 both for the lead single, Houdini, of his latest studio album, The Death of Slim Shady. For the unversed, Houdini a throwback to his former hit Without Me where Slim comes back from 2000s through a portal opened in 2024, dresses up in a Robin costume, climbs a wall, and calls himself 'Rap Boy'.

The fun music video also features Dr. Dre, Pete Davidson, 50 Cent, and Shady's three children - Hailie, Alaina, and Stevie. Fans are expected to stay tuned for the Friday the 13th surprise drop of The Death of Slim Shady: Expanded Mourner's Edition, as announced by Em on social media.

Eminem set the stage ablaze as he kicked off the show with a medley form his latest album. As a nod to his 2000s bleached blonde era, the real Slim Shady stood up and served Houdini with multiple 'look-alikes' fitted in black tees blonde wigs, and denim. He also performed an emotional track from his album, Somebody Save Me, which talks about his struggles with addiction, family, and mental health care, featuring Jelly Roll's song Save Me.

