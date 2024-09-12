MTV VMAs 2024: Eminem Kicks Off Show With Iconic Throwbacks And The Death of Slim Shady Hits

Eminem brought in that nostalgic feeling of the early 2000s that marked the beginning of his legendary career with his performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Like the 2000 VMAs, Slim Shady entertained his audience with hundreds of look-alikes dressed in black t-shirts and bleached blonde wigs.

He recreated the iconic moment with 2024's performance of Houdini, the first single from his new album The Death of Slim Shady.



The song itself is a reference to his hit Without Me which he released in 2003. Em returned back on stage to perform the emotional Somebody Save Me, which features Jelly Roll. This was the first time Eminem graced the VMA stage after his 2022 performance with Snoop Dogg. He last opened it in 2010, when he included Rihanna in his performance of Love the Way You Lie.



The Rap God artist has currenty broken his tie with Peter Gabriel for the most number of times a male solo artist has won solo male artist in VMA’s history. This year, Eminem, who has received a total of 8 nominations, including Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, Song of the Summer and even Most Iconic Performance for his unforgettable 2000 medley of The Real Slim Shady and The Way I Am, which conspicuously involved over a hundred Slim Shady lookalikes.

At present, the Recovery rapper holds the record for the most number of wins by a hip-hop artist with 15 Moon Mans. He has 67 nominations under his belt making him the second most nominated artist in VMAs history, trailing Madonna who has 71 nominations.

Living up to expectations, Eminem performed at the VMA’s a day after yesterday he announced through his Instagram that the Expanded Mourner’s Edition of his album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) will be out on Friday the 13th.

He promoted the deluxe version in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, where he is seen at a convenience store and dropping a milk carton where an advertisement that says “missing” on it except for his other half Slim Shady. As he walks out of the store, the producer Alchemist shows up and warns him to never come back.

Among those who took the stage on September 11 at the MTV Video Music Awards were Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Anitta, Karol G, LL Cool J, Shawn Mendes, GloRilla, Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro, Benson Boone, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz and more.

