‘My Career Has Always Gone...’: Stanley Tucci Opens Up On Facing Downfall After Playing Nigel In The Devil Wears Prada

Stanley Tucci, known for his role as Nigel in the iconic 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada, revealed not getting work in the Hollywood industry despite the film being hit at the box office. In conversation with Vanity Fair, the actor shared that he couldn’t understand for the longest time why he couldn’t get a job and still went and did stuff that he didn’t quite want to do.

While sitting down for an interview with the entertainment portal, the actor elaborated his conditions of being workless for a long time after the Meryl Streep starrer went on floors. Tucci explained that his career "has always gone through these fluctuations, and sometimes it’s just the business."

He added, "Sometimes it was personal reasons why you can’t work. Having been sick six years ago, that threw a wrench into the works for a while, and then you slowly get back."

He continued to reveal to the outlet, "But I had to start doing things. I needed to work because I needed money. I probably started working too soon. I didn’t really have the energy to do it after the treatments, but you had to do it, and eventually you climb back up again."

Meanwhile, the actor was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2017, which also had an impact on Tucci’s work. The Hunger Games actor is married to Felicity Blunt, who is the sister of Tucci’s The Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt. Speaking of his wife, the actor revealed that if she hadn’t pushed him to get the medications and the treatment, he wouldn’t have been alive.

In talks with Entertainment Weekly earlier, Tucci commented on the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada and if he will return as his character or not. The actor stated, "I can’t answer that. No one will let me answer that."

Apart from Streep, Stanley starred alongside the star cast that included Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier, and Tracie Thomas, amongst others. The movie is available to stream on Apple TV+.

