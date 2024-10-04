'My Favorite Girl’: Blake Shelton Shares Heartwarming Carousel Of Photos For Wife Gwen Stefani’s 55th Birthday; See HERE

Blake Shelton is setting serious husband goals! He celebrated his "favorite girl," none other than his wife, Gwen Stefani, on her 55th birthday. On October 3, the country music star marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post with sweet, fresh photos from their time together.

Shelton's post began with a close-up selfie of the two, both smiling ear to ear. The next image featured the couple posing together, followed by a picture of Stefani sitting on his lap and a side-view mirror shot capturing the duo.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl... my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!" Shelton lovingly captioned the post.

Stefani shared Shelton's sweet post on her Instagram Stories along with a video of the two enjoying a hike. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 3, 2021, at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. Their wedding was a celebration of love, surrounded by close family and friends.

Shelton was previously married to country singer Miranda Lambert, with their divorce finalized in July 2015 after four years of marriage. Similarly, Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush, from 2002 to 2016. The former couple shares three sons together.

Both Shelton and Stefani have been candid about the challenges they faced during their previous marriages and how those experiences helped them grow personally and as a couple.

Gwen Stefani revealed on the October 2nd episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that one of the reasons she fell in love with Blake Shelton is his ability to make her laugh every day. Stefani praised Shelton's sense of wit and his ability to bring joy into her life.

Furthermore, As per PEOPLE, the couple also recently welcomed a new addition to their family a kitten named Corn, who made a cameo on the season 26 premiere of The Voice.

