'They Always Rush Me': All I Want For Christmas Is You Hitmaker Mariah Carey Says It’s Not the Holiday Season Just Yet

It looks like the time to look forward to grooving to "Jingle Bells," collecting treats, eating delicious food, and snuggling beside the fireplace is not here yet—at least according to singer Mariah Carey.

Carey took to Instagram on October 2, 2024, and shared a video of herself on a private jet as her song All I Want for Christmas Is You begins to play in the background.

“This is your pilot speaking. Welcome onboard, Mariah. We are headed to the North Pole,” the plane’s captain is heard saying over the speakers before a record-scratch noise interrupts the festive spirit.

“Not yet!” Carey calls out. “Sorry! They always rush me.”

She would wait until Halloween is over for her annual “It’s time” post, honoring the kickoff of the holiday season.

As per Billboard, Carey’s classic 1994 holiday track, All I Want for Christmas Is You, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart for the first time in 2019 and has since ranked as the most popular holiday song of all time on the Billboard Holiday 100.

That’s not all—fans of the veteran singer can rejoice as she announced in August that her annual Christmas Time tour is coming back for 2024. According to a press release, the tour will be Carey’s “grandest spectacle to date” in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her 1994 album Merry Christmas, which has been an all-time hit.

Her tour will begin on November 6 in California and will make stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, D.C., Boston, and more before it concludes on December 17 in New York City at Brooklyn’s Barclays Arena.

Typically, the holiday season in most Western countries encompasses the months of November and December, leading up to the celebration of Christmas and the New Year.

Homes and public places are well-lit and decorated with bright colors, and families and friends often gather together to celebrate the holidays, sharing meals, traditions, and quality time.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in 2023 that she celebrates by listening to Christmas music exclusively, watching festive movies, and decorating her home with multiple Christmas trees. Mariah also enjoys cooking Christmas dinner.

She further shared that she makes an Italian dinner during the week of Christmas. While she doesn’t make the whole thing herself, she added, “I do add a little bit of seasoning,” as per the Jennifer Hudson Show website.

