Richard Simmons Death: A Look At Fitness Guru's Final Social Media Messages Amid His Passing At 76

Richard Simmons who was one of the most prominent figures in the American fitness industry passed away on July 13, 2024, at the age of 76. Before his death, he was active on his social media updating people with with his life and keeping them entertained. He was active on platforms like X and Facebook. Check them out below.

What did Richard Simmons post on social media?

On Saturday, July 13, a few hours before his death, Simmons took to his X and Facebook and shared the same post and caption on these platforms.

In the pictures, he appeared to be dressed in a drag outfit with a wig on. Simmons also wore makeup and posed, showcasing the side angle of his face. He captioned it, “Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade.”

Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade. pic.twitter.com/Wvh1WvMAqT — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 13, 2024

In one of his final posts, the acclaimed fitness coach thanked his fans for the birthday wishes. His birthday was on July 12, a day prior to his passing.

While expressing gratitude toward his fans, Simmon wrote, “Thank you…I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday. Love, Richard.” See the post below.

Now, the comments sections of all of Simmons’ social media posts are flooded with his fans offering their condolences and remembering the Richard Simmons Show star for the work he did and the way he entertained people.

How did Richard Simmons plan on celebrating his 76 birthday?

As per People’s article, published on July 12, the fitness coach conversed with the outlet on his simple plan of celebrating his 76th birthday.

Simmons shared, “But the candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I'm a vegetarian," he said, before admitting that he would try "maybe one Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie."

He also expressed feeling good and thankful that he was alive for another day. Simmons added that he would spend his birthday doing what he did every day, which was helping people.

As reported by TMZ, Simmon’s housekeeper called the authorities at around 10 a.m. PT on Saturday. Per the publication’s report, there was no suspicion of foul play.

Tom Estey, publicist of the fitness coach confirmed to People about his passing. Estey said, “The world has truly lost an angel."

